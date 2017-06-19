Evans Says Fed Likely Needs Time to Decide Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said slow and steady rate rises will help the economy continue to grow, with inflation moving slowly back to the central bank's official price rise target over time.

Fed's Dudley Sees More Tightening Ahead, Economy on 'Even Keel'

New York Fed President William Dudley said a gradual pace of rate increases will help prolong the economic recovery.

Argentina's 100-Year Bonds Break New Ground for Junk Issuers

Argentina sold a 100-year bond Monday, pricing the bonds at a lower yield than the initial price talk and joining a small group of countries to issue so-called century bonds.

Brexit Talks Begin With Divorce-Bill Disagreement

The U.K. and the European Union concluded their first day of negotiations over Britain's departure from the bloc with the EU securing its preferred timetable for the talks and divergent views immediately emerging over a divorce bill the EU is demanding.

Mexico Awards 10 of 15 Blocks in Oil Auction

Mexico awarded 10 blocks of oil and gas for exploration and development to bidders from 10 different countries, including some of the world's major oil companies, at an auction in the capital Monday.

Your ETF Isn't What You Think It Is

Much of the point of passive investing is to take away the effort and stress required in making investment decisions. It isn't working, at least when it comes to the world's second-biggest equity market, China.

ECB Criticized for Missing Signals of Banco Popular's Troubles

The European Central Bank's top bank supervisor faced a grilling from European lawmakers, who accused the central bank of missing signs that Spanish lender Banco Popular was struggling before it declared the institution likely to fail earlier this month.

U.S. Beef Is on Table Ahead of China Talks

Ahead of a high-level U.S.-China security meeting in Washington, Beijing is doing its utmost to show why close trade links with China are a good thing for America, and starting with Iowa beef.

More Banks Target September for Fed's Balance-Sheet Announcement

A handful of banks have moved up their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve will announce intentions to start its balance-sheet reduction to September from December, following Chairwoman Janet Yellen's remarks last week that the central bank could begin the process "relatively soon."

The Fed's Poor Record on Soft Landings

There are two things investors should keep in mind about the Federal Reserve: One, it is in a tightening cycle. Two, tightening cycles almost always end badly.

