U.S. Stocks Climb as Tech Sector Bounces Back

U.S. stocks finished higher, driven by gains in technology shares, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 ending at new records.

Fed's Evans: Economy Requires 'Very Gradual' Rate Hikes

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said slow and steady rate rises will help the economy continue to grow, with inflation moving slowly back to the central bank's official price rise target over time.

Fed's Dudley Sees More Tightening Ahead, Economy on 'Even Keel'

New York Fed President William Dudley said a gradual pace of rate increases will help prolong the economic recovery.

Argentina Sells $2.75 Billion of 100-Year Bonds

Argentina sold a 100-year bond Monday, pricing the bonds at a lower yield than the initial price talk and joining a small group of countries to issue so-called century bonds.

Brexit Talks Begin With Divorce-Bill Disagreement

The U.K. and the European Union concluded their first day of negotiations over Britain's departure from the bloc with the EU securing its preferred timetable for the talks and divergent views immediately emerging over a divorce bill the EU is demanding.

Oil Turns Lower as Glut Continues to Pressure Market

Oil prices turned lower Monday, failing to hold on to earlier gains as the stubborn glut of oil in storage continued to weigh on the market.

Your ETF Isn't What You Think It Is

Much of the point of passive investing is to take away the effort and stress required in making investment decisions. It isn't working, at least when it comes to the world's second-biggest equity market, China.

U.K.'s Hammond Reaffirms Stance on Clean Break With EU

The U.K. will "definitely" leave the European Union, single market and customs union, Treasury chief Phillip Hammond said, denying speculation that the recent election's inconclusive result might affect the country's Brexit negotiation stance.

ECB Criticized for Missing Signals of Banco Popular's Troubles

The European Central Bank's top bank supervisor faced a grilling from European lawmakers, who accused the central bank of missing signs that Spanish lender Banco Popular was struggling before it declared the institution likely to fail earlier this month.

U.S. Beef Is on Table Ahead of China Talks

Ahead of a high-level U.S.-China security meeting in Washington, Beijing is doing its utmost to show why close trade links with China are a good thing for America, and starting with Iowa beef.

June 19, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)