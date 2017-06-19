EU's Barnier Hopes to Remove Brexit Uncertainties as Talks Begin

The U.K. and the EU started talks on Britain's exit from the bloc, almost a year after the U.K. voted to leave, with EU chief negotiator saying he hoped the two sides can start removing the uncertainties created by that decision.

U.K.'s Hammond Reaffirms Stance on Clean Break With EU

The U.K. will "definitely" leave the European Union, single market and customs union, Treasury chief Phillip Hammond said, denying speculation that the recent election's inconclusive result might affect the country's Brexit negotiation stance.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Home Sales, Fed Speakers, Europe PMI

The U.S. will get a read on the housing market with existing- and new-home sales releases, a number of Fed officials will give their first public comments following their decision to raise interest rates, and a purchasing managers index could show the eurozone economy lost some momentum in June.

ECB: Eurozone Current-Account Surplus Shrinking As Oil Prices Recover

The eurozone's large current-account surpluses have started to shrink as oil prices recover, the European Central Bank said, wading into a debate over global trading relations that has raised tensions between Washington and Berlin.

Markets Rise After French Elections

European stocks climb after French elections and as formal Brexit negotiations begin.

Oil Industry Learns How to Live With Cheap Crude

Three years after the price of crude began its rapid descent, the industry and investors are finally resigned to the idea of lower prices for longer.

As Brexit Talks Start, U.K. Tensions Simmer

British Prime Minister Theresa May, facing questions over her leadership, is heading into formal start of Brexit talks, the most consequential negotiations in Britain's postwar history, writes Simon Nixon.

Finance Chiefs Struggle to Narrow Down Impact of Post-Brexit Tax Changes

One consequence of Britain's exit from the European Union will be a more fragmented tax landscape for multinationals, which could result in higher tax contributions and compliance costs.

As EU Preps Sanctions Extension, Russia Adapts

Even as the European Union sets plans to extend economic sanctions on Russia over its interference in Ukraine, some economic and political ties between Europe and Moscow are broadening again.

Market Volatility Has Vanished Around the World

The calm that has descended on U.S. financial markets-Wall Street's "fear gauge" is near all-time lows-is stretching around the globe, with one commonly used measure showing Asian equities near their least volatile this century.

