Evans Says Fed Likely Needs Time to Decide Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said slow and steady rate rises will help the economy continue to grow, with inflation moving slowly back to the central bank's official price rise target over time.

More Banks Target September for Fed's Balance-Sheet Announcement

A handful of banks have moved up their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve will announce intentions to start its balance-sheet reduction to September from December, following Chairwoman Janet Yellen's remarks last week that the central bank could begin the process "relatively soon."

RBA Remains Upbeat on Australian Growth Outlook

Australia's central bank remains confident growth in the resource-rich economy will accelerate over coming years, shrugging off a weak first quarter result which saw the economy expand at its slowest pace since 2009.

Ukraine State Energy Chief Praises Senate Measure on Russian Pipeline

The head of Ukraine's state energy company cheered the U.S. Senate's decision to take aim at a Russian gas pipeline to Germany in sanctions legislation last week and urged the Trump administration to penalize companies helping Russia execute the project.

Mexico Awards 10 of 15 Blocks in Oil Auction

Mexico awarded 10 blocks of oil and gas for exploration and development to bidders from 10 different countries, including some of the world's major oil companies, at an auction in the capital Monday.

Argentina's 100-Year Bonds Break New Ground for Junk Issuers

Argentina sold a 100-year bond Monday, pricing the bonds at a lower yield than the initial price talk and joining a small group of countries to issue so-called century bonds.

The Fed's Poor Record on Soft Landings

There are two things investors should keep in mind about the Federal Reserve: One, it is in a tightening cycle. Two, tightening cycles almost always end badly.

Your ETF Isn't What You Think It Is

Much of the point of passive investing is to take away the effort and stress required in making investment decisions. It isn't working, at least when it comes to the world's second-biggest equity market, China.

U.S. Beef Is on Table Ahead of China Talks

Ahead of a high-level U.S.-China security meeting in Washington, Beijing is doing its utmost to show why close trade links with China are a good thing for America, and starting with Iowa beef.

Fed's Dudley Sees More Tightening Ahead, Economy on 'Even Keel'

New York Fed President William Dudley said a gradual pace of rate increases will help prolong the economic recovery.

