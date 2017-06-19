Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Home Sales, Fed Speakers, Europe PMI

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. will get a read on the housing market with existing- and new-home sales releases, a number of Fed officials will give their first public comments following their decision to raise interest rates, and a purchasing managers index could show the eurozone economy lost some momentum in June.

Global Markets Start the Week Higher

Stock markets were higher in Asia, with resilience in U.S. equities helping to improve risk appetite at the dawn of an action-packed week.

Japan's Exports Log Biggest Gains Since Jan 2015

Japanese exports jumped 14.9% in May, helped by a pickup in demand in emerging markets and a weaker yen compared with a year ago.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Home Prices Growth Slows Slightly in May

The growth of home prices in China slowed slightly in May after more cities rolled out stricter measures to curb demand.

RBA Governor Calls Stronger Employment Growth a Positive

Australia's economy will grow a bit faster in coming years than it has recently, with a broad strengthening of the global economy giving the nation a lift, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Philip Lowe said.

White House Intends to Tap GOP Staffer for FDIC Chair

The White House said President Donald Trump intends to nominate James Clinger, longtime Republican congressional staffer, to chair the FDIC.

Market Turns Upside-Down as Go-Go Tech Stocks Join Slow-Mo Funds

This month's brief technology-stock rout reveals an underside for investors of a steady 2017 rally: Shares of giant tech firms are cropping up everywhere, complicating efforts to diversify portfolios.

As Brexit Talks Start, U.K. Tensions Simmer

British Prime Minister Theresa May, facing questions over her leadership, is heading into formal start of Brexit talks, the most consequential negotiations in Britain's postwar history, writes Simon Nixon.

Embattled at Home, Theresa May Faces Tricky Brexit Talks

A day before negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union begin, Prime Minister Theresa May faced a ballooning crisis at home, with critics accusing her of fumbling the government's response to a London apartment tower fire.

The Reflation Trade Faces a Reckoning

The tumble of U.S. bond yields to 2017 lows this month is the latest sign that investors are losing faith that the Trump administration will succeed this year in implementing policies that will result in a broad increase over time in economic growth and inflation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 01:16 ET (05:16 GMT)