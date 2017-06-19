Peabody Energy Fights Lawsuit Over Protesters' Arrest

Peabody Energy is fighting accusations it colluded with police in the unlawful arrest of two protesters who took a photo with coal miners and their banner at its 2013 shareholder meeting in Wyoming.

Oil Prices Recover Slightly but Glut Fears Persist

Oil prices rose as the market tries to stabilize just days after plummeting to their lowest levels of the year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 6 to 747 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Big Oil Firms Are Exploring a New Frontier in Shale: Profits

Chevron and other companies piling into the Permian Basin say they will soon achieve something that has proven surprisingly elusive for their smaller peers: turning a profit.

MacKenzie's Special Sauce Could Make BHP Taste Better

BHP'S new chairman has proven turnaround chops and the support of activist investor Elliott. But replicating his stellar performance at Amcor in the mining sector could prove challenging.

Gulf Allies Draw U.S. Into Mideast Rift

America's closest Gulf allies have entangled the Trump administration in a longstanding rift in the Mideast as a group of Saudi-led nations pursues a realignment that risks further destabilizing the region and complicating the fight against Islamic State.

BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

BHP Billiton has turned to a packaging-industry veteran to head its board, appointing director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

OPEC Stumbles in Face of Oil Glut

Production cuts aren't drawing oil out of storage and U.S. shale producers are humming, fueling the idea that OPEC and its allies missed the mark.

Saudi Aramco IPO Plans Slowed Over Where to List

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the state oil company over where to list is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, which could value Aramco as high as $2 trillion.

June 19, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)