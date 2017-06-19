EQT to Acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 Billion

EQT agreed to buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, the latest proposed tie-up between energy producers after low oil and gas prices roiled the industry.

Who's Behind Morgan Stanley's Bond Trading Turnaround? A Stock Guy

Under Ted Pick, Morgan Stanley's bond-trading division has booked four straight quarters of fixed-income revenue above $1 billion. But Mr. Pick is striking a cautious note as other turnarounds have shown promise only to crumble.

PerkinElmer to Buy German Medical Diagnostics Firm

PerkinElmer said it would buy a German-based medical-diagnostics company in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal.

GE Returns Jet-Leasing Unit to Growth Mode

General Electric plans to resume growing its aircraft-leasing business, ordering more jets and sealing a joint venture with a Canadian company that will allow it to do additional business with fast-growing airlines in Asia.

Boeing Launches New Plane as Rivalry With Airbus Continues

Boeing formally launched a new version of its single-aisle jetliner to regain market share lost to rival Airbus.

Amazon Shops Locally, But Spreads Fear Globally

The tech giant's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods has set alarm bells ringing around the world-perhaps prematurely.

Amazon Deal for Whole Foods Unites Maverick CEOs

Amazon's planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods unites two maverick businessmen who will now have to blend very distinct approaches to make the deal a success.

Top Tech Executives Head to White House

Tech industry leaders will meet with Trump administration officials on Monday to discuss how to improve and better protect federal computer systems.

An Index Considers Booting Firms With Lots of Non-Voting Shares

A proposal by FTSE Russell could force finance chiefs at companies like Alphabet, Facebook and Ford to choose between keeping their place in broad stock benchmarks or changing their share class structures.

Activist Land & Buildings Takes 4.3% Stake in Hudson's Bay

Investor Land & Buildings is pushing Saks' parent Hudson's Bay to consider strategic alternatives, including possibly taking the company private or redeveloping its vast real-estate holdings.

June 19, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)