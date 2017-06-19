Motiva Reports Emissions at Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

Motiva Enterprises reported emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

A statement sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the refinery "experienced a loss of primary containment that resulted in air emissions to the atmosphere."

The emissions began Sunday morning and last about 11 hours, the statement said.

The 600,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located east of Houston. Motiva is a joint venture between Shell and Saudi Aramco.

