Lloyds Banking Group PLC Pricing of Tender Offer -2

Lloyds Banking Group PLC

19 June 2017

Lloyds Bank plc - Pricing OF TENDER OFFER FOR CERTAIN OF ITS OUTSTANDING USD NOTES

Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds Bank" or the "Offeror") is today announcing the pricing of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") for any and all of certain series of outstanding U.S. dollar denominated notes issued by Lloyds Bank plc and guaranteed by Lloyds Banking Group plc (the "Notes"). The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase dated 12 June 2017 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Offer to Purchase.

The Reference Yield in respect of each Series of Notes was determined at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, today. The Purchase Price for each Series of Notes is based on the Reference Yield plus the Fixed Spread as set forth in the table below:

Purchase

Price Per

Reference $1,000 Principal

Principal Fixed Spread U.S. Treasury Reference Amount of

Notes ISIN/CUSIP Amount Outstanding (bps) Security Yield Notes

-------------- ------------- ------------------- ------------ -------------- --------- -----------------

1.250% U.S.

2.350% Senior Treasury

Notes due Security

2019 (Series due May

1) US53944VAB53 $466,152,000 60 31, 2019 1.360% $1,008.34

53944VAB5

1.500% U.S.

2.400% Senior Treasury

Notes due Security

2020 (Series due May

2) US53944VAE92 $466,899,000 55 15, 2020 1.508% $1,009.03

53944VAE9

2.375% U.S.

3.500% Senior Treasury

Notes due Security

2025 (Series due May

3) US53944VAH24 $515,222,000 70 15, 2027 2.174% $1,043.90

53944VAH2

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 20 June 2017 unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Deadline") or earlier terminated. Holders must validly tender and not withdraw their Notes on or prior to the Expiration Deadline in order to be eligible to receive the Purchase Price. Notes validly tendered may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Deadline, but not thereafter. In addition to the Purchase Price, Holders of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will also receive on the Settlement Date accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

The Settlement Date is expected to be 23 June 2017.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available at the following web address: https://portal.lucid-is.com

Requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase and information in relation to the procedures for tendering should be directed to:

Tender Agent

Lucid Issuer Services Limited Email: lloydsbank@lucid-is.com

Paul Kamminga / Arlind Bytyqi Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7704 0880

Investor Relations

Douglas Radcliffe Email: douglas.radcliffe@finance.lloydsbanking.com

Group Investor Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7356 1571

Dealer Manager

Lloyds Securities Inc. U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (855) 400-6511

Collect: +1 (212) 827-3105

Email: liability.management@lloydsbanking.com

Attn: Liability Management Group

CONCURRENT NON-U.S. OFFER

On 12 June 2017, the Offeror also launched a capped tender offer (the "Non-U.S. Offer") in respect of certain of Lloyds Bank's outstanding euro and pound sterling denominated debt securities. This announcement does not relate to the Non-U.S. Offer.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement and the Offer to Purchase (including the documents incorporated by reference therein) contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement or the Offer to Purchase or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Offer. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent make any recommendation as to whether holders should tender Notes pursuant to the Offer.

OFFER RESTRICTIONS

United Kingdom

The communication of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the FSMA. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may be communicated to (1) those persons who are existing members or creditors of the Group or other persons within Article 43 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, and (2) any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may lawfully be communicated.

Belgium

Neither this announcement, the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offer have been submitted to or will be submitted for approval or recognition to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autorité des services et marchés financiers / Autoriteit voor financiële diensten en markten) and, accordingly, the Offer may not be made in Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3 and 6 of the Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids as amended or replaced from time to time. Accordingly, the Offer may not be advertised and the Offer will not be extended, and neither this announcement nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offer (including any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents) has been or shall be distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than "qualified investors" in the sense of Article 10 of the Belgian Law of June 16, 2006 on the public offer of placement instruments and the admission to trading of placement instruments on regulated markets, acting on their own account. This announcement has been issued only for the personal use of the above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Offer. Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person in Belgium.

France

The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in France. Neither this announcement, the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or offering materials relating to the Offer, has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only (i) providers of investment services relating to portfolio management for the account of third parties (personnes fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour compte de tiers) and/or (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), other than individuals, acting for their own account, all as defined in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 to D.411-3 of the French Code monétaire et financier, are eligible to participate in the Offer. This announcement has not been and will not be submitted for clearance procedures (visa) of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Italy

None of the Offer, this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to the clearance procedure of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB"), pursuant to applicable Italian laws and regulations.

The Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy ("Italy") as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended (the "CONSOB Regulation"). The Offer is also being carried out in compliance with article 35-bis, paragraph 7 of the CONSOB Regulation.

Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes located in Italy can tender the Notes through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 16190 of October 29, 2007, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes or the Offer.

Canada

Neither this announcement, the Offer to Purchase nor any other materials relating to the Offer constitute, nor may be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. Any offer or solicitation in Canada must be made through a dealer that is appropriately registered under the laws of the applicable province or territory of Canada, or pursuant to an exemption from that requirement.

General

The Offer does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or, where the context so requires, any of its affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made on behalf of the Offeror by such Dealer Manager or affiliate (as the case may be) in such jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement and the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and the Offer to Purchase comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. We and the Group may make forward-looking statements in other documents filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as words "expect", "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "could", 'intend", "plan", "probability", "risk", "target", "goal", "objective", "may", "endeavour", "outlook", "optimistic", "prospects" or by the use of similar expressions or variations on such expressions, or by the discussion of strategy or objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

In particular, this announcement and certain documents incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase include forward-looking statements relating, but not limited to, projections or expectations of LBG's future financial position including profit attributable to shareholders, provisions, economic profit, dividends, capital structure, portfolios, net interest margin, capital ratios, liquidity, risk-weighted assets (RWAs), expenditures or any other financial items or ratios; litigation, regulatory and governmental investigations; LBG's future financial performance; the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs; statements of plans, objectives or goals of LBG or its management including in respect of statements about the future business and economic environments in the U.K. and elsewhere including, but not limited to, future trends in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, credit and equity market levels and demographic developments; statements about competition, regulation, disposals and consolidation or technological developments in the financial services industry; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, certain of the market risk disclosures are dependent on choices about key model characteristics, assumptions and estimates, and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and, as a result, actual future gains and losses could differ materially from those that have been estimated.

Other factors could also adversely affect our results or the accuracy of forward-looking statements in this announcement, and you should not consider the factors discussed here or in the Annual Report or other documents incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. We have economic, financial market, credit, legal and other specialists who monitor economic and market conditions and government policies and actions. However, because it is difficult to predict with accuracy any changes in economic or market conditions or in governmental policies and actions, it is difficult for us to anticipate the effects that such changes could have on our financial performance and business operations.

The forward-looking statements made in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We do not intend to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement and we do not assume any responsibility to do so except as required by applicable law.

