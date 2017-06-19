Correction to article on CFPB chief Cordray

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau submitted 1,010 pages of documents on Wells Fargo in response to initial requests from House Financial Services Committee staff, but later submitted more documents. "CFPB Chief Cordray Fires Back at GOP Lawmaker Over Wells Fargo Probe," at 18:18 ET on Friday, June 16, incorrectly stated a report by committee staff claimed the CFPB submitted 1,010 pages of documents total, in the sixth paragraph. (June 19, 2017)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 19, 2017 18:35 ET (22:35 GMT)