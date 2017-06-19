Brazil's Petrobras Settles Shareholder Lawsuit With Vanguard

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Monday its board has agreed to a shareholder lawsuit filed by Vanguard Group to recover corruption-related losses.

Continue Reading Below

Though it didn't disclose the terms of the agreement, Petrobras said it will raised its financial provision for settlements with shareholders to $445 million from $372 million.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 18:20 ET (22:20 GMT)