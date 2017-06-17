On Our Radar

Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft

Pile of green Avocados. One of them is opened that the stone and the pulp are visible. (FinestWorks)

Police are calling it grand theft avocado.

Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.

Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.

The sheriff's department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.

It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.