Technology Stocks Extend Losses

Technology stocks ticked lower, extending losses for a sector that has been under pressure over the past week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2%.

U.S. Housing Starts Fall for Third Consecutive Month in May

U.S. housing starts decreased for the third consecutive month in May, a sign home builders are struggling to meet buyer demand.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined in Early June

A closely watched gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early June, a potential sign of diminished confidence among households headed into the summer.

China Ease Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Free-Trade Zones

China has lifted more than two dozen restrictions on foreign investment in its free-trade zones, although analysts say too many sectors of the country's economy remain off-limits.

EU Says Brexit Talks to Assume U.K. Still Wants Complete Break

European Union officials will start Brexit negotiations Monday based on the assumption that the U.K. still wants to leave the bloc completely as outlined by Prime Minister Theresa May before her election setback.

Oil Prices Recover Slightly but Glut Fears Persist

Oil prices rose as the market tries to stabilize just days after plummeting to their lowest levels of the year.

WSJ's Daily Shot: It's "Drill, Baby, Drill" Time Once Again

Slower Eurozone Wage Growth Is Setback for ECB

Eurozone wages increased at a slower pace in the first three months of the year, despite a pickup in economic growth that has seen unemployment rates fall to eight-year lows

Bank of Japan Holds Fire as It Faces Calls for Exit Strategy

The Japanese central bank governor rejected the idea that he should follow the Federal Reserve's lead and detail how the Bank of Japan might trim its assets following its decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

Hong Kong Exchange Pitches New Structure to Lure More Big Fish

Hong Kong's stock-exchange operator has drawn up plans to launch a new board that could allow companies to sell shares offering greater voting power to some investors, as competition among global exchanges to attract new listings intensifies.

