U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher

Global stocks mostly inched higher, with Wall Street poised to recover from another bout of weakness in the technology sector. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening gain for the S&P 500.

U.S. Housing Starts Fall for Third Consecutive Month in May

U.S. housing starts decreased for the third consecutive month in May, a sign home builders are struggling to meet buyer demand.

China Ease Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Free-Trade Zones

China has lifted more than two dozen restrictions on foreign investment in its free-trade zones, although analysts say too many sectors of the country's economy remain off-limits.

WSJ's Daily Shot: It's "Drill, Baby, Drill" Time Once Again

Slower Eurozone Wage Growth Is Setback for ECB

Eurozone wages increased at a slower pace in the first three months of the year, despite a pickup in economic growth that has seen unemployment rates fall to eight-year lows

Hong Kong Exchange Pitches New Structure to Lure More Big Fish

Hong Kong's stock-exchange operator has drawn up plans to launch a new board that could allow companies to sell shares offering greater voting power to some investors, as competition among global exchanges to attract new listings intensifies.

U.S. Firms Reap Benefits of Europe's Revival

A strengthening eurozone economy has drawn global investors back to the Continent, pushing up the region's stocks and common currency. Now, U.S. companies are benefiting, too.

Russia Cuts Key Rate for Third Time This Year

Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate to 9% from 9.25%, citing stable inflation around the target level of 4% and a decrease in inflation expectations.

U.S. Exports to Mexico Fall as Uncertainty Over Nafta Lingers

Friction between the U.S. and Mexico over trade is starting to cut into sales for U.S. farmers and agricultural companies, adding uncertainty for an industry struggling with low commodity prices and excess supply.

Private-Equity Firms Stand to Benefit From Court's Curb on SEC

A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that curbed the government's enforcement powers over Wall Street could hurt efforts to penalize private-equity managers over fees that the government considers poorly disclosed to investors.

