PBOC Makes Largest Single-Day Cash Injection in Five Months

China's central bank made the largest single-day cash injection into the financial system since mid-January on Friday, in a move widely deemed to be aimed at easing a seasonal funding squeeze induced by corporate tax payments and regulatory requirements on banks' capital.

Bank of Japan Keeps Policy on Hold

Japan's central bank leaves interest rates and its commitment to buying government bonds unchanged Friday, maintaining its aggressive monetary stimulus aimed at lifting inflation.

Lawsuit Against GE Finance Unit Over Petters' Fraud Heads to Trial

A lawsuit against General Electric Co.'s finance unit over its relationship with convicted businessman Thomas Petters, whose $40 billion empire collapsed in 2008, will move to trial as a result of a bankruptcy judge's ruling on Thursday.

CFPB Seeks Comment on Proposed Changes to Prepaid-Card Rule

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday began seeking public comments on proposed changes to its prepaid-card rule and its timing, weeks after the planned regulation narrowly escaped being scrapped by congressional.

Pair of Economists Say Fed Balance Sheet Could End Up Around $3 Trillion

Economists at Barclays and CME Group think the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion asset portfolio could shrink to $3 trillion in a few years' time, based on plans for unwinding some of those holdings that the central bank revealed Wednesday.

Flush With Cash, Top Quant Funds Stumble

Quant funds, which use sophisticated statistical models rather than human research and intuition to find attractive trades, are lagging behind more traditional investments.

Merrill Lures $300 Million Morgan Stanley Team

Merrill Lynch has hired two Morgan Stanley brokers who oversaw $300 million in assets, a move that comes as the brokerage reworks its recruitment deals.

U.S. Targets Assets From Leonardo DiCaprio, Miranda Kerr in 1MDB Case

Prosecutors broadened efforts to recover assets they allege were bought with money stolen in a Malaysian financial scandal, filing suits to seize jewelry given to model Miranda Kerr and artwork given to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Criticism Mounts on Madoff Compensation Fund

The Justice Department is coming under criticism over a $4 billion compensation fund for Bernard Madoff's victims that hasn't handed out a cent four years after its creation.

J.P. Morgan Employee Claims Bank Discriminates Against Dads

A J.P. Morgan employee charged the bank with discrimination Thursday, saying it denies fathers paid parental leave on the same terms as mothers.

