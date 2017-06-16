Oil Prices Recover Slightly but Glut Fears Persist

Oil prices rose as the market tries to stabilize just days after plummeting to their lowest levels of the year.

Big Oil Firms Are Exploring a New Frontier in Shale: Profits

Chevron and other companies piling into the Permian Basin say they will soon achieve something that has proven surprisingly elusive for their smaller peers: turning a profit.

MacKenzie's Special Sauce Could Make BHP Taste Better

BHP'S new chairman has proven turnaround chops and the support of activist investor Elliott. But replicating his stellar performance at Amcor in the mining sector could prove challenging.

BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

BHP Billiton has turned to a packaging-industry veteran to head its board, appointing director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

OPEC Stumbles in Face of Oil Glut

Production cuts aren't drawing oil out of storage and U.S. shale producers are humming, fueling the idea that OPEC and its allies missed the mark.

Saudi Aramco IPO Plans Slowed Over Where to List

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the state oil company over where to list is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, which could value Aramco as high as $2 trillion.

France's CGG Group Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Oil-services company CGG Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and France after reaching a restructuring deal with lenders and bondholders that will eliminate about $2 billion in debt from the company's books.

U.S. Accuses Iranian Naval Vessel in 'Unsafe' Strait of Hormuz Encounter

An Iranian Navy vessel confronted three U.S. ships and pointed a laser at a Marine Corps helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. military officials said, another in a series of incidents the military considers dangerous and unprofessional.

GE Power Chief Exits After Losing Succession Race

Steve Bolze, once a top candidate to be the next chief executive of General Electric, is retiring from the company in July.

June 16, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)