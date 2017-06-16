BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

BHP Billiton has tapped board director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

Oil Falls to New Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Oil prices slipped Thursday with an unexpected increase in gasoline stockpiles weighing on the market for a second-straight session.

OPEC Stumbles in Face of Oil Glut

Production cuts aren't drawing oil out of storage and U.S. shale producers are humming, fueling the idea that OPEC and its allies missed the mark.

Saudi Aramco IPO Plans Slowed Over Where to List

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the state oil company over where to list is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, which could value Aramco as high as $2 trillion.

France's CGG Group Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Oil-services company CGG Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and France after reaching a restructuring deal with lenders and bondholders that will eliminate about $2 billion in debt from the company's books.

U.S. Accuses Iranian Naval Vessel in 'Unsafe' Strait of Hormuz Encounter

An Iranian Navy vessel confronted three U.S. ships and pointed a laser at a Marine Corps helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. military officials said, another in a series of incidents the military considers dangerous and unprofessional.

GE Power Chief Exits After Losing Succession Race

Steve Bolze, once a top candidate to be the next chief executive of General Electric, is retiring from the company in July.

Global Oil Glut Won't Subside in 2017, IEA Says

The global oil glut is here to stay through 2017 as OPEC's efforts to restrain petroleum production have hit a wall in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said.

Analysts See Average Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas stockpiles grew by 86 billion cubic feet, in line with the average for this time of year.

