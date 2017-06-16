Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Amazon said it would acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion, making the giant internet retailer an overnight heavyweight in the grocery business.

GM Expects To Move Some Jobs From Mexico to Texas

General Motors said it would open a supplier park near its Arlington, Texas, sport-utility factory, resulting in the relocation of about 600 jobs from Mexico to the U.S.

Insurers Look to Ramp Up Premiums in Health-Law Exchanges

More major insurers are seeking premium increases averaging 20% or more for next year on plans sold under the Affordable Care Act, according to rate proposals in more than 10 states.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Cigna Can Return to Medicare Advantage, Prescription-Drug Plans

Cigna can resume enrolling beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage and prescription-drug plans after the federal government lifted marketing sanctions in place since January 2016.

Google Faces Record EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog in the coming weeks is set to hit Alphabet's Google with a record fine for manipulating its search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Poaches Sony TV Executives to Lead Push Into Original Content

Apple has poached two top Hollywood television executives from Sony to spearhead an ambitious push into the original programming business.

McDonald's, IOC End Olympic Partnership Early

The International Olympic Committee said it and fast-food giant McDonald's Corp. have agreed to end their long-running partnership before their latest deal was set to expire.

Wal-Mart in the Crosshairs of Amazon's Takeover of Whole Foods

Amazon.com's purchase of Whole Foods isn't just a $13.7-billion bet on physical grocery stores. It is a direct strike at the world's biggest retailer.

XPO Logistics Looking at Merger Targets Again

The fastest-growing logistics company in North America is getting back in the mergers-and-acquisitions marketplace.

Japanese Car Companies Brace for Takata Bankruptcy

Japanese car companies say they are prepared to weather a bankruptcy of Takata, whose rupture-prone air bags are being recalled around the globe.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)