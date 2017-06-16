Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Amazon said it would buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion as the giant internet retailer makes a deeper push into the grocery space.

Wal-Mart in the Crosshairs of Amazon's Takeover of Whole Foods

Amazon.com's purchase of Whole Foods isn't just a $13.7-billion bet on physical grocery stores. It is a direct strike at the world's biggest retailer.

Google Faces Record EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog in the coming weeks is set to hit Alphabet's Google with a record fine for manipulating its search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Poaches Sony TV Executives to Lead Push Into Original Content

Apple has poached two top Hollywood television executives from Sony to spearhead an ambitious push into the original programming business.

McDonald's, IOC End Olympic Partnership Early

The International Olympic Committee said it and fast-food giant McDonald's Corp. have agreed to end their long-running partnership before their latest deal was set to expire.

XPO Logistics Looking at Merger Targets Again

The fastest-growing logistics company in North America is getting back in the mergers-and-acquisitions marketplace.

Japanese Car Companies Brace for Takata Bankruptcy

Japanese car companies say they are prepared to weather a bankruptcy of Takata, whose rupture-prone air bags are being recalled around the globe.

Investors Ignore Easy Money in Huntsman-Clariant Deal

U.S. chemicals company is persistently trading at a puzzling discount to its value in the merger.

Online Reviewers Face Feds Over Right to Stay Anonymous

The Justice Department is clashing with career site Glassdoor over the company's refusal to identify users who posted anonymous employee reviews of a veterans health-care company under federal investigation.

Pimco's New Bond King Is Nothing Like Bill Gross

Bill Gross, Daniel Ivascyn's predecessor at Pimco, was known as the "bond king." But the firm's current investment chief would rather be called just about anything else.

