Health Care Stocks Higher Amid Wait for Senate Bill - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders awaited the outcome of negotiations on a Senate health-care bill. A growing number of major insurers are seeking premium increases averaging 20% or more for next year on plans sold under the Affordable Care Act, according to rate proposals in more than 10 states, The Wall Street Journal reported. Cigna resumed enrolling beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage and prescription-drug plans after the federal government lifted marketing sanctions in place since January 2016. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had ordered the Connecticut-based firm to halt enrollment after finding a series of deficiencies following an audit.
June 16, 2017 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT)