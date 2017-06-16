Global Markets Gain as Stronger Dollar Lifts Export Stocks -- 2nd Update

Global stocks rose Friday despite a weak finish on Wall Street, as markets in Europe and Asia benefited from a recent climb in the dollar and news of a long-sought Greek bailout deal.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.6% shortly after markets opened, ahead of a fresh reading on the region's inflation.

The euro edged up 0.1% to $1.1156, while yields on 10-year Greek debt fell to 5.658% from 5.772% Thursday. This came after Greece's creditors agreed to release the next tranche of its bailout, but put off a final decision on relieving its debt burden until August 2018.

Overall, this is "good news for investors, as the IMF involvement and the enhanced debt relief commitments increase the chances of a better macroeconomic outcome for Greece in the longer term," strategists at Barclays said in a note.

Government bonds elsewhere were mostly slightly higher, with 10-year German yields at 0.293%, up from 0.284% on Thursday and U.S. Treasurys at 2.171%, up from 2.160%.

Shares of exporting companies were among the best performers in Europe and Asia, following this week's rise in the dollar. The WSJ Dollar Index was last flat, after rising 0.6% on Thursday amid signs the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates faster than previously anticipated.

The dollar was up 0.3% against the yen. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average climbed 0.6% after the Bank of Japan said it would maintain its aggressive monetary stimulus, as expected. The bank said the Japanese economy was still "turning toward a moderate expansion."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.3% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2%.

Stocks in Asia largely brushed off modest declines on Wall Street on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the S&P 500 lost 0.2%.

A number of technology stocks in Asia posted gains, including Japan's SoftBank and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision, a key manufacturer of Apple's iPhones.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.4%, even as China's central bank boosted market liquidity by making the largest single-day cash injection into the financial system since mid-January.

Investors' focus remained on Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was allegedly detained by Chinese authorities. Chinese banks are limiting their Anbang exposure and have slowed marketing of Anbang-branded investments to their customers, according to people familiar with the situation.

Brent crude oil was up 0.6% at $47.19 a barrel, supporting Europe's energy stocks, while gold edged up 0.1% to $1,255 an ounce.

Shen Hong

