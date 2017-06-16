Energy Stocks Higher on Signs Oil Price Stabilizing - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rebounded alongside oil futures amid signs the price would hold around $45-a-barrel after a long slide. The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 6 to 747 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. It continues a long, but relatively modest, increase in the rig count, which has offset the impact of OPEC's production limits on the global supply of oil.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 16, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)