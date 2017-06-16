China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, June 16 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 709,660 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,890 12,890 12,890 12,890 12,755 135 2 114
Aug-17 13,010 13,010 12,960 12,985 12,730 255 10 76
Sep-17 12,805 13,140 12,755 12,930 12,820 110 636,620 451,970
Oct-17 12,885 13,210 12,870 12,985 12,970 15 36 144
Nov-17 12,870 13,215 12,870 13,045 12,895 150 628 2,998
Jan-18 14,910 15,200 14,845 15,030 14,900 130 71,646 71,768
Mar-18 15,335 15,335 15,335 15,335 15,085 250 2 100
Apr-18 15,255 15,405 15,110 15,225 15,150 75 60 42
May-18 15,135 15,425 15,095 15,255 15,135 120 656 1,328
Jun-18 - - - 15,135 15,135 0 0 0
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
June 16, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)