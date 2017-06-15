What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A gunman opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers during a morning baseball practice, injuring the House majority whip and three others.

The shooter, who was killed by police, was an Illinois man who belonged to several anti-Republican groups.

Trump's firing of Comey is now a subject of the Mueller probe, which has expanded to include whether the president obstructed justice, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Senate Judiciary panel plans to open an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Comey's removal.

Tillerson said the U.S. would support peace efforts by Russia and Ukraine outside of the Minsk accords.

Five Michigan officials were charged with involuntary manslaughter over Flint's lead-tainted water.

The U.S. and Qatar signed a preliminary deal for the sale of dozens of Boeing F-15 fighters to the Gulf nation.

An Iranian Navy vessel confronted three American ships and pointed a laser at a Marine Corps helicopter.

The number of people admitted to the U.S. from six countries in Trump's travel ban has fallen dramatically.

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against members of Erdogan's security detail over a melee during the Turkish leader's U.S. visit.

States are forecast to lift spending by only 1% in the next fiscal year as they grapple with weak revenue.

June 15, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)