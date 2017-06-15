Vodacom Appoints Jabu Moleketi as its New Chairman

African telecommunications company Vodacom Group Ltd. (VOD.JO) said Thursday it has appointed Jabu Moleketi as its new chairman, replacing Peter Moyo who announced in April that he would be retiring at the annual general meeting on July 18.

Mr. Moleketi, who is currently an independent non-executive director and a member of the board since 2009, will take up his new role on July 19.

Mr. Moyo joined Vodacom at listing in May 2009.

