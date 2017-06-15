Sky, Virgin Media Form Targeted TV Advertising Partnership

LONDON – Sky PLC (SKY.LN) Virgin Media PLC have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate brand-safe targeted TV advertising across both Virgin TV and Sky platforms.
Sky said Thursday that the partnership with fellow pay television broadcaster Virgin Media will enable advertisers to target a potential audience over time of more than 30 million viewers; putting it on par with leading social networks.
