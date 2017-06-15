Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Completion of MJN Acquisition

TIDMRB.

Continue Reading Below

RNS Number : 2227I

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

15 June 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Acquisition completed

15(th) June 2017, Slough- Further to our announcement on 12(th) June regarding final regulatory approval, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc ("RB") is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by RB.

About RB:

RB* is the world's leading consumer health and hygiene company. The company has operations in over 60 countries, with headquarters in London, Dubai and Amsterdam, and sales in most countries across the globe. The company employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide.

Led by a purpose of providing innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes, RB is amongst the top 10 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is the global No 1 or No 2 in the majority of its fast-growing categories, driven by an exceptional focus on innovation. RB's Health, Hygiene and Home portfolio is led by its global Powerbrands including Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Air Wick, Woolite and French's. Powerbrands represent 80% of RB's net revenue.

RB is redefining the world of consumer health and hygiene. Its people and unique culture are at the heart of its success. It has a drive for achievement and a passion to outperform wherever it focuses, including sustainability where it is targeting a 1/3 reduction in water impact, a 1/3 reduction in carbon and 1/3 of net revenue from more sustainable products. RB is proud to lead the Save a Child a Minute campaign, which aims to eliminate child deaths from diarrhoea, one of the world's largest killers of children under 5.

For more information visit www.rb.com

*RB is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

Enquiries / advisers

For further information, please contact:

RB +44 (0)1753 217 800

Richard Joyce - SVP, Investor Relations

Patty O'Hayer - Director, External Relations and Government Affairs

Brunswick +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Gabrielle Silver / David Litterick

Further information

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc's LEI code is 5493003JFSMOJG48V108

Important notice

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. This announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with applicable law and regulation in the United Kingdom and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside of the United Kingdom.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

ACQEAAKSFSLXEFF

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 09:13 ET (13:13 GMT)