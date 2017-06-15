Oil Hovers Near Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Crude futures stabilized on Thursday, after tumbling earlier in the week, with investor sentiment battered by data showing that the market remains awash in surplus oil.

Continue Reading Below

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, edged up 0.1% to $47.04 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.1% at $44.71 a barrel.

Oil markets tanked by nearly 4% on Wednesday, with WTI hitting its lowest level since November, following U.S. Energy Information Administration data that showed the decrease in crude stockpiles last week was smaller than anticipated.

"The market right now is fixated on whether or not oil inventories are coming down," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity market strategy at BNP Paribas, adding that the EIA's weekly data is the only timely indicator for this.

Compounding the woes was the unexpected increase in gasoline stocks, surprising many traders and analysts who expected much of the excess gasoline to be mopped up during the U.S. summer driving season. Data show gasoline demand has fallen for three weeks straight.

"We're not yet at the peak of driving season as we're only in June so we'll have to see how the gasoline inventory situation evolves in July and August," said Mr. Tchilinguirian.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Market sentiment was already weak before the EIA readings, after both the global oil cartel and the top energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, noted that the global supply growth rate continues to outpace demand and will do so until next year at least. That was despite the ongoing output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia. The cuts are aimed at bringing global OECD inventories down to their five-year average.

"Any build in U.S. commercial stocks gives us an indication of the uphill battle OPEC is facing in achieving its target," said Tamas Varga at brokerage PVM.

The IEA predicts non-OPEC production, mainly U.S. supplies, will grow by 1.5 million barrels a day in 2018, while global daily demand will only see a rise of 1.4 million barrels.

"To me, that's the biggest alarm bell. There are no signs of shale producers holding back their production even though prices have been dropping," said Phin Ziebell, an economist at National Australia Bank.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.4% to $1.43 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $420.50 a metric ton, up $1.75 from the previous settlement.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com and Jenny W. Hsu at jenny.hsu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)