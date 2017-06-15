May's Setback Puts Brexit in Limbo

There are real reasons to believe that Prime Minister Theresa May will have to jettison her pre-election plans to leave the EU's single market, Stephen Fidler writes, but the complex and unstable situation offers no guarantees.

Investors Fear Policy Misstep by the Fed

While the Federal Reserve shakes off softening inflation data and sticks to its rate-raising plan, bond and commodity traders are increasingly anxious that a potential policy error by the central bank will become a problem for economic growth.

Flush With Cash, Top Quant Funds Stumble

Quant funds, which use sophisticated statistical models rather than human research and intuition to find attractive trades, are lagging behind more traditional investments.

Pair of Economists Say Fed Balance Sheet Could End Up Around $3 Trillion

Economists at Barclays and CME Group think the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion asset portfolio could shrink to $3 trillion in a few years' time, based on plans for unwinding some of those holdings that the central bank revealed Wednesday.

Greece, Creditors Reach Deal

Greece's creditors agreed on Thursday to release the next tranche of the country's EUR86 billion ($96.5 billion) bailout, but refused to lighten the burden of its crushing debt.

Chile's Benchmark Interest Rate Remains Unchanged

Chile's central bank on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% after lowering it in previous months.

CFPB Seeks Comment on Proposed Changes to Prepaid-Card Rule

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday began seeking public comments on proposed changes to its prepaid-card rule and its timing, weeks after the planned regulation narrowly escaped being scrapped by congressional.

Nasdaq Composite Logs Fourth Decline in Five Sessions

The Nasdaq Composite notched another session of declines as technology stocks resumed their slide. The index fell 0.5%.

Oil Falls to New Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Oil prices slipped Thursday with an unexpected increase in gasoline stockpiles weighing on the market for a second-straight session.

U.K. Government's Controversial Early Peeks at Economic Stats to End

Britain's statistics body said it would stop giving the U.K. government access to official data ahead of public release, a practice that statisticians had long complained increased the chances of leaks.

