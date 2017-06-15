U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining at a low level consistent with a healthy U.S. labor market.

U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Pressure on Tech Shares

U.S. stock indexes slid while the dollar and government bonds rose, as shares of large technology companies came under fresh pressure.

Bank of America's Profits Caught Between the Fed and 10-Year Treasury

A flatter yield curve threatens to pinch bank profits, even as the Fed's move to end nearly a decade of near-zero rates promises to help bolster them.

U.S. Industrial Production Unchanged in May

A drop in U.S. manufacturing output held back overall industrial production in May, an indication of uneven growth for the factory sector and only modest expansion for the overall economy.

Canada Existing Home Sales Plunge

Sales of existing homes in Canada fell sharply in May from the prior month, recording the biggest decline in nearly five years, reflecting measures introduced in the province of Ontario.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Sharp Gains in May

Conditions in the New York manufacturing sector showed strong gains in June, reflecting strength in new orders and shipments, according to a report Thursday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Philadelphia Fed Report Shows Slower Manufacturing Growth

Manufacturing activity across the mid-Atlantic continued to expand in June, but it slowed from a month earlier.

U.K. Government's Controversial Early Peeks at Economic Stats to End

Britain's statistics body said it would stop giving the U.K. government access to official data ahead of public release, a practice that statisticians had long complained increased the chances of leaks.

Stock Exchanges Squabble Over End-of-Day Auctions

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq slammed a plan by rival Bats to shake up the crucial closing auctions that happen daily at 4 p.m. and determine prices for thousands of stocks.

Oil Hovers Near Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Oil prices inched lower Thursday with an unexpected increase in gasoline stockpiles weighing on the market for a second-straight session.

