U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining at a low level consistent with a healthy U.S. labor market.

Global Stocks Pull Back After Fed Rate Rise

Global stocks pulled back and the dollar rose as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to raise short-term interest rates despite tepid inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%.

U.S. Industrial Production Unchanged in May

A drop in U.S. manufacturing output held back overall industrial production in May, an indication of uneven growth for the factory sector and only modest expansion for the overall economy.

Canada Existing Home Sales Plunge

Sales of existing homes in Canada fell sharply in May from the prior month, recording the biggest decline in nearly five years, reflecting measures introduced in the province of Ontario.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Sharp Gains in May

Conditions in the New York manufacturing sector showed strong gains in June, reflecting strength in new orders and shipments, according to a report Thursday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Philadelphia Fed Report Shows Slower Manufacturing Growth

Manufacturing activity across the mid-Atlantic continued to expand in June, but it slowed from a month earlier.

U.K. Statistics Body to Stop Giving Government an Early Look at Data

Britain's statistics body said it would stop giving the U.K. government access to official data ahead of public release, a practice that statisticians had long complained increased the chances of leaks.

Oil Hovers Near Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Crude futures stabilized after tumbling earlier in the week, with investor sentiment battered by data showing that the market remains awash in surplus oil.

Canada Factory Sales Beat April Expectations With 1.1% Rise

Canadian manufacturing sales increased in April at their fastest pace in four months, with energy and metals doing the heavy lifting amid an auto-sector slowdown.

Bank of England Turns Hawkish on Rates

Three Bank of England officials have pushed for an increase in interest rates, one of several signals that the central bank is a step closer to withdrawing emergency stimulus.

June 15, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)