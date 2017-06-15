Swiss National Bank Leaves Key Deposit Rate Unchanged

The Swiss National Bank left its key deposit rate unchanged at minus 0.75%, as the central bank continues to battle a strong Swiss franc which has weakened consumer prices and poses a threat to the country's export-dependent economy.

Global Shares Pull Back After Fed Rate Rise

Global stocks pulled back as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to raise short-term interest rates despite tepid inflation.

Emerging Markets No Longer Fear the Fed

The Fed's latest interest-rate increase, the second this year, drew a muted response-continuing to allay concerns that as U.S. rates rise, money would flow out of emerging markets.

Fed Backs Some Treasury Ideas for Cutting Bank Regulation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday gave support to some recommendations made by the Treasury Department this week, saying the central bank has been looking into paring back certain Obama-era rules.

Fed Forecasts at Odds With Trump Administration's Growth Target

The Trump administration's plan to get the economy growing at a 3% annual rate has a skeptic: the Federal Reserve.

Yellen Raises the Possibility of Increasing Inflation Target Above 2%

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen opened the door to raising the central bank's 2% inflation target someday, noting that an appropriate goal for inflation was "one of our most critical decisions."

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Raises Base Rate to 1.5% After Fed's Move

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its base rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.5% on Thursday, matching the overnight interest-rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Fed Raises Rates, Sets Out Plan to Shrink Asset Holdings Beginning This Year

The Federal Reserve said it would raise short-term interest rates and spelled out in greater detail its plans to start slowly shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets this year.

Australian Unemployment Rate Falls in May

Unemployment rate fell to a lower-than-expected seasonally adjusted 5.5% in May from 5.7% in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

U.K.'s Hammond Seeks to Ease Fears Over Access to EIB Funding

U. K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond will on Thursday seek to dispel fears that Britain risks losing access to financing from the European Investment Bank while it negotiates its exit from the European Union.

June 15, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)