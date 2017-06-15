Global Markets React Coolly to Latest Fed Rate Rise

Asia-Pacific stocks were lower as investors took profits, after a muted reaction in U.S. markets to the Federal Reserve's rate rise and plan to start shrinking its balance sheet.

Fed Backs Some Treasury Ideas for Cutting Bank Regulation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday gave support to some recommendations made by the Treasury Department this week, saying the central bank has been looking into paring back certain Obama-era rules.

Fed Forecasts at Odds With Trump Administration's Growth Target

The Trump administration's plan to get the economy growing at a 3% annual rate has a skeptic: the Federal Reserve.

Yellen Raises the Possibility of Increasing Inflation Target Above 2%

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen opened the door to raising the central bank's 2% inflation target someday, noting that an appropriate goal for inflation was "one of our most critical decisions."

Fed Raises Rates, Sets Out Plan to Shrink Asset Holdings Beginning This Year

The Federal Reserve said it would raise short-term interest rates and spelled out in greater detail its plans to start slowly shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets this year.

Australian Unemployment Rate Falls in May

Unemployment rate fell to a lower-than-expected seasonally adjusted 5.5% in May from 5.7% in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Raises Base Rate to 1.5% After Fed's Move

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its base rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.5% on Thursday, matching the overnight interest-rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

OPEC Stumbles in Face of Oil Glut

Production cuts aren't drawing oil out of storage and U.S. shale producers are humming, fueling the idea that OPEC and its allies missed the mark.

Mexico's Peso Rallies as Risks Recede

Mexico's peso traded Wednesday at its strongest level of the year, gaining for an eighth consecutive day as both domestic and external risks to the currency continue to decline.

Britain, Not France, Risks Being 'Sick Man' of Europe

Following the very different outcomes of this month's elections in France and the U.K., the tables have been turned, Simon Nixon writes, with Britain facing increased economic uncertainty and France poised for higher growth.

