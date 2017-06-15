Nestlé Exploring Sale of U.S. Candy Business

Nestlé said it is considering selling its U.S. confectionery business, which includes Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch bars. The possible sale wouldn't involve Nestlé's much larger global chocolate business, which includes Kit Kat and Nesquik.

Facebook Boosts A.I. to Block Terrorist Propaganda

New software is tasked with identifying videos, photos, language and users that need to be removed, at times without human moderators.

Takata Nears Bankruptcy Filing

Takata Corp., the Japanese automotive supplier of rupture-prone air bags, is in the final stages of preparing to file for bankruptcy protection to address mounting liabilities stemming from an unprecedented recall, said a person familiar with the matter.

Justice Department Probing Booz Allen Accounting, Billing Practices with U.S.

The Justice Department is conducting a civil and criminal investigation into Booz Allen Hamilton's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government, the consulting firm said in a securities filing.

Nike to Cut Jobs as It Combats Sneaker Slump

Nike is cutting more than 1,000 global jobs as part of a restructuring to help the sneaker giant battle slowing sales.

Justice Department Clears Way for Dow-DuPont Merger

Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. said Thursday their delayed merger has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department, clearing the way for the deal to close without further divestitures.

U.S. Targets Assets from Leonardo DiCaprio, Miranda Kerr in 1MDB Case

Prosecutors broadened efforts to recover assets they allege were bought with money stolen in a Malaysian financial scandal, filing suits to seize jewelry given to model Miranda Kerr and artwork given to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rape Victim Sues Uber Over Handling of Medical Records

A woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India in 2014 is suing the ride-hailing company and three current and former executives, claiming they breached her privacy by obtaining and publicizing her medical records.

Toys 'R' Us Has a Baby Problem

Toys "R" Us executives blamed the retailer's latest quarter of shrinking sales on the baby business, where sales of strollers, cribs and diapers are slowing or moving online.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

