Hain Celestial Faces Deadline: Report Earnings or Be Delisted

For more than a year, Hain Celestial has struggled to deliver a basic requirement expected from publicly traded companies: regular earnings reports. Now the organic food company risks being delisted from the Nasdaq unless it reports results by day's end Thursday.

Saudi Billionaire, Daimler Invest in Mideast Uber Rival Careem

A Saudi billionaire and Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz, have become the latest investors in fast-growing ride-hailing service Careem, the main Middle Eastern rival to Uber Technologies.

Entertainment Companies Back Tech Startup Founded by a Peltz Son

A start-up co-founded by Nelson Peltz's 24-year-old son Diesel Peltz has lined up financial backing from several major entertainment companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

MetLife Promotes Two Senior Execs as Future CEO Succession Race Takes Shape

MetLife Inc. Chief Executive Steven Kandarian widened the circle of potential candidates to succeed him, giving two senior executives significant additional responsibilities, the company said Thursday.

Baidu, With a Move Into Fintech,

Baidu Inc., China's search giant, gets a cautious response from U.S. ratings companies with its move into financial services, where it is leveraging its consumer data trove for unsecured lending.

Uber Gaffe Is Latest Drama in Storied Career of Billionaire Bonderman

For investor David Bonderman, the controversy caused by a comment he made at an Uber employee meeting represents a low point in a career marked by big wins and the occasional high-profile stumble.

U.S., Qatar Move Toward Arms Deal Estimated at $12 Billion

The U.S. and Qatar signed a preliminary agreement for the sale of dozens of Boeing Co. F-15 fighter jets to the Persian Gulf monarchy, in a transaction that risks further ensnaring the Trump administration in an escalating dispute between leading Arab countries.

Chinese Deal Maker Held in Corruption Probe

Anbang Insurance Chairman Wu Xiaohui, whose company owns New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, was detained by a special Chinese investigative unit looking at economic crimes.

JHL, QVT, Shenghe Win Mountain Pass Mine Auction

A buyout group backed by a Chinese company has been declared the winner at a bankruptcy auction for the Mountain Pass rare earths mine, the sole U.S. source of elements essential to electronics devices.

Uber: 14 Bosses, One Corporate 'Game of Thrones?'

The decision by Uber's chief executive to take a leave of absence will put management of the world's most valuable startup in the collective hands of more than a dozen managers-and could become an especially problematic structure for the company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)