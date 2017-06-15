Glencore Can Snatch Rio's Coal, but Might Regret It

Continue Reading Below

Glencore looks well placed to outbid Chinese rival Yancoal for Rio Tinto's coal assets. That doesn't mean it should pull the trigger.

A Test of Loyalty at Macy's

Macy's recently said 9% of its customers account for 46% of its annual sales. Now, the retailer aims to improve how it treats its most loyal customers.

Baidu, With a Move Into Fintech,

Baidu Inc., China's search giant, gets a cautious response from U.S. ratings companies with its move into financial services, where it is leveraging its consumer data trove for unsecured lending.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S., Qatar Move Toward Arms Deal Estimated at $12 Billion

The U.S. and Qatar signed a preliminary agreement for the sale of dozens of Boeing Co. F-15 fighter jets to the Persian Gulf monarchy, in a transaction that risks further ensnaring the Trump administration in an escalating dispute between leading Arab countries.

JHL, QVT, Shenghe Win Mountain Pass Mine Auction

A buyout group backed by a Chinese company has been declared the winner at a bankruptcy auction for the Mountain Pass rare earths mine, the sole U.S. source of elements essential to electronics devices.

Entertainment Companies Back Tech Startup Founded by a Peltz Son

A start-up co-founded by Nelson Peltz's 24-year-old son Diesel Peltz has lined up financial backing from several major entertainment companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Uber Gaffe Is Latest Drama in Storied Career of Billionaire Bonderman

For investor David Bonderman, the controversy caused by a comment he made at an Uber employee meeting represents a low point in a career marked by big wins and the occasional high-profile stumble.

Uber: 14 Bosses, One Corporate 'Game of Thrones?'

The decision by Uber's chief executive to take a leave of absence will put management of the world's most valuable startup in the collective hands of more than a dozen managers-and could become an especially problematic structure for the company.

Chinese Deal Maker Held in Corruption Probe

Anbang Insurance Chairman Wu Xiaohui, whose company owns New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, was detained by a special Chinese investigative unit looking at economic crimes.

France's CGG Group Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Oil-services company CGG Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and France after reaching a restructuring deal with lenders and bondholders that will eliminate about $2 billion in debt from the company's books.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)