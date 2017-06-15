Nestlé Exploring Sale of Its U.S. Confectionery Business -- 2nd Update

Nestlé SA said Thursday it is considering selling its U.S. confectionery business, maker of such products as the Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bars, as packaged-food giants struggle to boost growth and accommodate changing consumer tastes.

The Swiss-based consumer giant said its U.S. confections business generated about 900 million Swiss francs ($922 million) in sales last year, or 3% of its total U.S. sales. Nestlé said the strategic review now under way doesn't include the company's Toll House baking products.

It wasn't immediately clear what price Nestlé would be seeking or who might be a buyer. Nestlé, the world's No. 3 confectioner by market share, competes with market leader Mars Inc. and second-ranked Mondelez International Inc. around the world.

Italy's Ferrero SpA, the privately held maker of Nutella and Tic Tac, and the global industry's fourth-largest player, has expanded aggressively recently through deals. It pushed into the U.S. by snapping up Chicago-based Fannie May Confections Brands earlier this year.

Sales of chocolate produced by large packaged-food companies have stalled globally in recent years, as consumers flock to healthier offerings. That has set off a round of consolidation across the industry. Last year, Mondelez launched an unsuccessful bid to buy Hershey Co., in a deal that likely would have topped $25 billion.

The possible sale by Nestlé doesn't include its much larger global chocolate business, which includes Kit Kat and chocolate drink Nesquik.

"Nestlé remains fully committed to growing its leading international confectionery activities around the world, particularly its global brand Kit Kat," Nestlé said.

Nestlé, the world's largest packaged-food company, has struggled for years to boost sales growth as it increasingly competes with a host of smaller players around the world offering healthier options, like organic and locally sourced foods. It suffered especially in North America in the first quarter of this year, where it reported sluggish sales from its confectionery business and pet food brands.

It has fallen to Nestlé's new chief executive, Ulf Mark Schneider, a healthcare-industry veteran, to execute a long-held ambition by the Swiss giant to push more aggressively into healthier foods and make its best-selling staple products, like its Nesquik chocolate mix, more appealing to health-conscious consumers.

The current strategic review follows similar studies by competitors. Unilever PLC said earlier this year it would review whether to sell its margarine and spreads business. That followed an unsuccessful $143 billion bid by Kraft Heinz Co. for Unilever.

Reckitt Benckiser PLC, meanwhile, is shopping its food unit, which includes French's mustard. Conagra Brands Inc., the owner of Slim Jim jerky and Chef Boyardee canned pasta, spun off its frozen-potato business and sold its private-label division in 2016. Last month, Conagra sold the Wesson cooking oil brand to J.M. Smucker Co.

Write to Brian Blackstone at brian.blackstone@wsj.com

