India's Exports Growth Slows in May

NEW DELHI – India's exports grew 8.3% from a year earlier to $ 24.01 billion in May, government data showed Thursday.
That marked the ninth straight-month of increase, although it was significantly slower than April's 19.8% rise.
Imports jumped 33.1% to $37.86 billion, more than doubling the trade deficit to $13.84 billion from $6.27 billion a year earlier.
The slower rise in exports would raise concerns that international demand for Indian goods is cooling off.
June 15, 2017 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)