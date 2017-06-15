India's Exports Growth Slows in May

India's exports grew 8.3% from a year earlier to $ 24.01 billion in May, government data showed Thursday.

That marked the ninth straight-month of increase, although it was significantly slower than April's 19.8% rise.

Imports jumped 33.1% to $37.86 billion, more than doubling the trade deficit to $13.84 billion from $6.27 billion a year earlier.

The slower rise in exports would raise concerns that international demand for Indian goods is cooling off.

June 15, 2017