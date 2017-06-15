Housing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.21M (25) 1.17M

-- percent change May +3.4% -2.6%

0830 Building Permits May 1.24M (15) 1.23M

-- percent change May +0.8% -2.5%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 97.0 (12) 97.1*

(Preliminary)

*End-May Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

