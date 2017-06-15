On Our Radar

Haichang Ocean Park, Country Garden to Develop Leisure-Related Property Projects

By Joanne Chiu Features Dow Jones Newswires

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (2255.HK) has signed an agreement with Country Garden Holdings Co. (2007.HK) to jointly develop and acquire tourist and leisure-related property projects in China.

Continue Reading Below

Haichang Ocean Park said after markets closed Thursday that strategic cooperation with the Chinese mid-size developer would involve developing marine theme parks and their ancillary commercial, hotel and residential properties in cities throughout China.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 21:41 ET (01:41 GMT)