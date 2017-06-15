Haichang Ocean Park, Country Garden to Develop Leisure-Related Property Projects

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (2255.HK) has signed an agreement with Country Garden Holdings Co. (2007.HK) to jointly develop and acquire tourist and leisure-related property projects in China.

Haichang Ocean Park said after markets closed Thursday that strategic cooperation with the Chinese mid-size developer would involve developing marine theme parks and their ancillary commercial, hotel and residential properties in cities throughout China.

