H&M May Sales Up 4%, 2Q Sales Up 5% in Local Currencies

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HM-B.SK) said Thursday that sales increased 4% in local currencies in May, with sales converted into Swedish kronor increasing by 8%.

Continue Reading Below

In May last, local currency sales had increased by 9%.

In the company's second quarter, spanning March 1 to May 31, sales excluding value-added tax and translated into Swedish kronor rose to SEK51.38 billion ($5.91 billion), from SEK46.87 billion last year.

Including VAT, sales in the second quarter rose 10% to SEK59.54 billion from SEK54.34 billion. In local currencies, sales in the second quarter including VAT, rose 5%.

H&M had 4,498 stores worldwide on May 31, up from 4,077 on the same date last year.

Full earnings figures for the second quarter will be published on June 29.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

-Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 02:43 ET (06:43 GMT)