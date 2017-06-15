BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

MELBOURNE, Australia -- BHP Billiton Ltd. has tapped board director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

Mr. MacKenzie will assume the role in September, one year after he joined the mining and energy company's board as a nonexecutive director.

A veteran of global packaging company Amcor Ltd., Mr. MacKenzie has been appointed at a time when activist investors have been angling for an overhaul of BHP's board and sweeping changes, including an exit from at least some of its U.S. oil and gas assets. New York hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. and others have criticized longstanding directors of standing by while value was lost through acquisitions and mistimed share buybacks.

On Friday, BHP said the selection had been made after a rigorous search and assessment of potential external and internal candidates, with the assistance of international recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles.

"Ken MacKenzie brings extensive global executive experience and a strategic approach. He has a proven track record of delivering value for shareholders," said Shriti Vadera, a director who led the succession process.

In a statement, Mr. MacKenzie said he planned to engage with shareholders and other individuals over the coming weeks to understand their perspectives. "I am committed to the creation of long-term value for all of our shareholders and will work tirelessly with the board and management to achieve this," he said.

BHP has been embroiled in a public spat with Elliott that has drawn out criticism from other investors, including Sydney hedge fund Tribeca Investment Partners.

In its latest attack, Elliott earlier this week urged BHP to appoint a strong, experienced chairman with a mandate to refresh a board it accused of allowing shareholder value to be wasted by approving the acquisition of shale oil and gas assets and poorly times share buybacks that were at the root of BHP's share underperformance over many years against the Australian benchmark stock index and rival Rio Tinto PLC. That added to its calls for an independent review of the petroleum division and a collapse of the dual Australia-U.K. structure around a main Sydney listing.

Before that, Tribeca said it had been holding private talks with a number of possible candidates for BHP's board.

Mr. MacKenzie, 53 years old, was managing director and chief executive of Australia's Amcor for a decade until 2015. He held a number of senior executive positions over a 23-year career with the company, and as leader he oversaw more than 30 acquisitions during a period of consolidation for the packaging industry that lifted Amcor's market value from $4.5 billion to about $12.5 billion and widened its global footprint.

Mr. Nasser, a former president and chief executive of Ford Motor Co. who joined BHP's board in mid-2006, took over as chairman in 2010. His predecessor, Don Argus, was also on BHP's board for several years before becoming chairman.

Mr. Nasser led the board through a tumultuous period, marked by the height of the global commodities boom and a more recent collapse that prompted deep cost-cutting and a slashing of dividend payouts. Under his guidance, the company has steadily ramped up its production of commodities including iron ore and copper, moved into the U.S. onshore shale industry but was thwarted by government opposition in its attempt to buy Canada's Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan. BHP also greatly restructured its operations, most notably with the 2015 spinoff of a suite of assets including aluminum, coal and manganese as South32 Ltd.

