Telecoms Flat After Rate Hike -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were more or less flat after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. Telecommunications stocks are among the "bond proxies" that have moved most closely with rate expectations. That's because fixed-income investors toggle between Treasurys and telecoms based on dividend yields and Treasury rates. Publicis Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun appointed two female executives to senior roles, The Wall Street Journal reported.
June 14, 2017 16:42 ET (20:42 GMT)