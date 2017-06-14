P&G Names CFO Jon Moeller as Vice Chairman

Procter & Gamble Co. said its finance chief, Jon Moeller, will get the new title of vice chairman as part of the company's turnaround.

Mr. Moeller, a 29-year P&G veteran who became CFO eight years ago, has headed some of the company's biggest initiatives in recent years, including a selloff of dozens of brands and an overhaul of the company's supply-chain operation.

The executive won't serve on the board and he will continue to serve as CFO. Rather the role elevates him into a more prominent role as the company works to overhaul itself and turn around years of tepid sales growth.

Mr. Moeller is in the midst of executing a $10-billion cost-cutting plan the company launched last year. The company has recently attracted an investment from activist Trian Fund Management LP.

"This appointment recognizes his sustained and meaningful impact across P&G and reflects the critical role Jon continues to play in executing P&G's transformation," said P&G Chairman and Chief Executive David Taylor.

June 14, 2017 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)