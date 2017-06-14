Norway Raises NOK3B in 2024-Dated Bond

The Norwegian debt management office sold 3 billion Norwegian krone ($355 million) in its 2024-dated government bond on Wednesday, the central bank said.
The following are results of the auction, with amounts in NOK. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held Oct. 21, 2014.
Issue 3.00% March 14, 2024
Amount on offer 3 bln
Bids received 6.055 bln
Bids accepted 3 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.02 (2.30)
Yield 1.25% (2.12%)
Allotment price 111.26 (107.39)
Settlement date June 16, 2017
