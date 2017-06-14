Norway Raises NOK3B in 2024-Dated Bond

The Norwegian debt management office sold 3 billion Norwegian krone ($355 million) in its 2024-dated government bond on Wednesday, the central bank said.

Continue Reading Below

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in NOK. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held Oct. 21, 2014.

Issue 3.00% March 14, 2024

Amount on offer 3 bln

Bids received 6.055 bln

Bids accepted 3 bln

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.02 (2.30)

Yield 1.25% (2.12%)

Allotment price 111.26 (107.39)

Settlement date June 16, 2017

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 05:14 ET (09:14 GMT)