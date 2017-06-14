Germany Sees First Applications from Banks Wanting to Move Due to Brexit

German authorities have seen the first applications for banking licenses from financial institutions wanting to relocate after the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, a member of the Deutsche Bundesbank's board said in an interview.

Weidmann Warns Against European Safe Bond

A proposal to create a new class of European safe bonds could be seen as a "stepping stone" toward mutualizing the eurozone's government debt, Germany's central-bank president Jens Weidmann warned.

Global Oil Glut Won't Subside in 2017, Says IEA

The global oil glut is here to stay through 2017 as OPEC's efforts to restrain petroleum production have hit a wall in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said.

Markets Await Fed Moves to Trim Balance Sheet

With the Fed on track to announce a strategy for shrinking its big bondholdings, attention is shifting from how it will work to how it will affect financial markets: Will it be a snooze or a storm?

Market Calm Unnerves Investors Awaiting Fed Shift on $4.5 Trillion Balance Sheet

Investor anxiety over the Federal Reserve's likely move to reduce its $4.5 trillion in assets stems in part from the unusual calm in markets and the feeling that may not last.

China's Economic-Growth Revamp May Be Working

A snapshot of China's economy in May showed some success for Beijing in its bid to prevent growth from declining too rapidly in an important political year.

Markets Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

Stocks, bonds and currency markets were mostly steady Wednesday ahead of a closely watched announcement from the Federal Reserve and fresh readings on the U.S. economy.

Bank of Japan Seeks to Learn From Fed's Taper Tantrum

The Bank of Japan is taking baby steps toward detailing its exit strategy despite the continuing gulf between consumer prices that are barely rising and an inflation target of 2%.

Trump Administration's Bank Plan Heralds End of Crisis Era

The Trump administration's new plan for bank oversight is raising industry expectations that a postcrisis era of increased regulation is over.

Survey Shows Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction Not Priced Into Markets

Markets aren't ready for the Federal Reserve to start shrinking its big asset portfolio later this year, according to a recent survey by a policy research firm.

