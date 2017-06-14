Saudi Aramco IPO Plans Slowed Over Where to List

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the state oil company over where to list is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, which could value Aramco as high as $2 trillion.

Oil Prices Slide After Inventory Numbers Disappoint

Crude prices dropped near a seven-month low on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data failed to convince investors that the global oil supply glut is easing.

U.S. Oil Supplies Decline Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels, less than expected, while gasoline stockpiles increased by 2.1 million barrels, according to government data.

GE Power Chief Exits After Losing Succession Race

Steve Bolze, once a top candidate to be the next chief executive of General Electric, is retiring from the company in July.

Global Oil Glut Won't Subside in 2017, IEA Says

The global oil glut is here to stay through 2017 as OPEC's efforts to restrain petroleum production have hit a wall in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said.

OPEC Stumbles in Face of Oil Glut

Production cuts aren't drawing oil out of storage and U.S. shale producers are humming, fueling the idea that OPEC and its allies missed the mark.

Analysts See Average Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural gas stockpiles grew by 86 billion cubic feet, in line with the average for this time of year.

GenOn Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

GenOn Energy Inc. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday to slash $1.8 billion in debt and settle accusations that parent NRG Energy Inc. improperly extracted over $520 million from the subsidiary.

Pemex Reports Fire at Refinery in Southern Mexico

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos said that it was working to put out a fire at the Salina Cruz refinery in southern Mexico, which injured seven people, none of them seriously.

Oil Outlook Now So Bleak It May Be an Opportunity

A trio of reports from OPEC, the IEA and the U.S. EIA on the oil market have sent prices to multi-month lows, but consensus may soon become too bearish.

