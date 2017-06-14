Oil Falls After IEA Says Global Stockpiles Up

Crude prices came under pressure after official data showed global oil stocks had increased, despite attempts to rebalance the market.

GE Power Chief Announces Retirement After New CEO Picked

Steve Bolze, once a top candidate to be the next chief executive of General Electric, is retiring from the company in July.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Oil inventories seen to have decreased by 2.6 million barrels, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 700,000 barrels.

Saudis Cut Oil Exports to U.S. to Ease Global Glut

The kingdom is slashing its U.S. oil exports to a nearly three-decade low for this time of the year, intensifying its efforts to reduce bloated inventories that have been pummeling crude prices.

GenOn Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

GenOn Energy Inc. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday to slash $1.8 billion in debt and settle accusations that parent NRG Energy Inc. improperly extracted over $520 million from the subsidiary.

World Coal Output Fell by Record Amount in 2016

Global coal production saw its largest decrease on record in 2016, as China and the U.S. dug up less of the commodity and burned less of it for electricity, BP PLC said in the U.K. oil and gas giant's annual energy review.

GenOn Plant Owners Sue Over NRG-Backed Restructuring

Landlords for two Maryland power plants are accusing GenOn Energy Inc. and its parent NRG Energy Inc. of diverting $400 million that should be used for rent to finance a proposed chapter 11 restructuring plan.

Total Eclipse: Oil Giant Sees Its Future in Electricity

Sensing a peak in demand for crude oil, France's Total is betting it can also produce and sell electricity. It is investing in solar panels to produce energy, batteries to store it and utilities to deliver it.

Energy Companies Seek Out Deal Makers

The energy sector is thirsty for finance executives with deal-making skills as rising oil prices spur merger activity and companies seek to fill vacancies created during the market bust.

West Virginia University Researchers Find Fiat Chrysler Diesel-Emissions Discrepancies

West Virginia University researchers found Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vehicles with diesel engines produced significant emissions discrepancies between the road and the lab, resembling earlier conclusions they reached with Volkswagen AG cars that helped expose a long-running deception.

June 14, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)