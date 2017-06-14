Mattel Slashes Dividend as CEO Frees Funds for Turnaround Effort

Mattel Inc. is cutting its quarterly dividend by more than half, as new Chief Executive Margo Georgiadis looks to free up money to help the toy maker modernize its brands for the digital world and expand in emerging markets.

Avon Chief McCoy Expected to Step Down

Avon Products Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, according to people familiar with the matter, after her effort to turn around the beleaguered cosmetics seller faltered.

Uber: 14 Bosses, One Corporate 'Game of Thrones?'

The decision by Uber's chief executive to take a leave of absence will put management of the world's most valuable startup in the collective hands of more than a dozen managers-and could become an especially problematic structure for the company.

GM Extends Summer Break Amid Industry Slump, Sedan Glut

General Motors will extend the typical summer shutdown at certain U.S. factories to deal with slumping sales and bloated inventory, a sign the industry's hot streak is grinding to a halt.

GE Power Chief Exits After Losing Succession Race

Steve Bolze, once a top candidate to be the next chief executive of General Electric, is retiring from the company in July.

Saudi Aramco IPO Plans Slowed Over Where to List

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the state oil company over where to list is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, which could value Aramco as high as $2 trillion.

Gunman Kills Three At UPS Facility in San Francisco

A gunman shot and killed three workers in a United Parcel Service warehouse facility Wednesday morning, before killing himself. Two others were injured.

J&J to Add Drug Discovery, Early Research to Actelion

Johnson & Johnson plans to build the soon-to-be acquired Actelion business into a drug discovery-to-commercialization organization dedicated to pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Google Will Buy Modular Homes to Address Housing Crunch

Google owner Alphabet Inc. is finalizing an order to buy 300 modular apartment units from a startup for a building likely to serve as short-term housing for employees.

How Zara Is Defying a Broad Retail Slump

The rapid-fire design-and-production system that has allowed the Spanish retailer to outpace rivals is now giving it a powerful platform to succeed online, an outlet that has confounded its lumbering rivals.

