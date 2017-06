Mattel CEO's First Big Test: What to Do With the Dividend

Margo Georgiadis, Mattel Inc.'s new chief executive, is set to meet with analysts today about whether the toy maker will cut its generous shareholder dividend as it tries to recover from a disappointing year.

Fiat Chrysler Looks to Bring Muscle Back to Motor City

The U.S.-Italian car maker bets big on horsepower with its latest launches, as compact cars fall out of favor. But it comes at a cost.

Activist Investor: BHP Board Presided Over Destruction of Market Value

Activist investor Elliott Management accused longstanding BHP Billiton board members of standing by while billions of dollars in market value were erased in recent years.

IBM Launches Watson for Financial Regulation

IBM on Wednesday formally launched a Watson product for financial regulation, rolling out artificial-intelligence tools to help financial institutions comply with rules and detect possible financial crimes.

IBM to Help BMW Ride on the Cloud

International Business Machines Corp. said Wednesday it is working with BMW to provide cloud-based data management for the German automaker's recently launched connected car initiative, a move by the centenarian tech giant.

Clarke Challenges JHL Bid for Mountain Pass Mine

Virginia entrepreneur Tom Clarke has sought to disqualify a bidding consortium led by JHL Capital Group from a planned auction of the sole U.S. source of rare earths, the Mountain Pass mine in California.

Soupman Inc. of 'Seinfeld' Fame Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Soupman Inc., of "Seinfeld" fame, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, just weeks after a top company executive was indicted on charges of tax evasion.

Global Advertising Growth to Slow Slightly This Year

Worldwide advertising revenue growth is expected to decline slightly this year, dragged down by more traditional mediums like television and print and a slowdown in the U.S. and U.K.

David Bonderman Resigns From Uber Board in Wake of Disrespectful Comment

The chairman and co-founder of private-equity firm TPG resigned from the board of Uber Technologies hours after he made a sexist remark during a companywide meeting on Tuesday to address problems with the ride-hailing company's workplace culture.

Once-Highflying Anbang Chief Isn't Able to Do His Job

Anbang Insurance said Chairman and Chief Executive Wu Xiaohui handed over his duties for personal reasons, hours after a media report said he could be in trouble with the Chinese government.

June 14, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)